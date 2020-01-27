Kentucky State Police search for missing Grayson woman

29 Shares

GRAYSON, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 14 has opened a missing person investigation.

Authorities were called around 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in regard to the disappearance of Jennifer Dolson, 51, of Grayson. Police said she visited a family member and left the home around 10 a.m. that morning. Family members purportedly told police she is homeless and travels the area. However, Dolson does not typically go without contacting anyone for a long period of time, a news release said.

Dolson is described as a white woman. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall and has brown hair with brown eyes. She is also known to operate a four-door 2011 Toyota Corolla that is red.

Police urge anyone with information to contact KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421.

