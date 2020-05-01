Kentucky State Police seek public’s help in cold case

0 Shares

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in an effort to solve a 30-year-old slaying.

Police say the body of 29-year-old Sharon Elaine Charles Long was found strangled on March 30, 1990 near the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Grant County. Police said she was last seen by her husband the previous evening at a truck stop in Boone County about 30 miles north of where she was found.

Police said on Thursday that the investigation is active and that anyone with information should contact detectives.

