WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Kentucky Supreme Court voids victims’ rights amendment

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has voided a proposed amendment on crime victims’ rights because the question posed to voters was too vague.

Voters in November approved the amendment on Kentucky’s version of Marsy’s Law, which would guarantee the rights of crime victims, including the right to be notified of more court proceedings. It passed with 63 percent of the vote.

A circuit court judge ruled before last year’s election that the question on the ballot was misleading, and the Supreme Court agreed in a 22-page ruling on Thursday. The high court ruled that the General Assembly is required to submit the full text of a proposed constitutional amendment to the electorate for a vote.

Kentucky was one of six states that approved versions of Marsy’s Law last year.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.