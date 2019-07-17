Kentucky tattoo ban to fade away as officials back down on regulation

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A proposal to ban tattooing on scarred skin will fade away after Kentucky health officials backed off the proposed regulation.

State officials said Tuesday that updated regulations for tattoo studios will move forward without the proposed ban on tattoos over scars. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says it received more than 600 public comments on the matter.

The cabinet says there’s a lack of “available evidence to support” the proposed ban. The proposal drew a backlash from groups that said the proposed rule was unwarranted and unfair.

In May, health officials said the issue needed more review.

Under the new rules governing tattoo parlors, a person registering as a tattoo artist will have to complete blood-borne pathogen training. The cabinet also updated the disinfectant and equipment sterilization process.