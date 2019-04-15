WCLU

KENTUCKY TO APPEAL RULING THAT BLOCKED WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAID RECIPIENTS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that blocked work requirements for some low-income people on Medicaid.

State officials say Kentucky filed a notice of appeal, and that it has been consolidated with the Trump administration’s appeal.

Kentucky’s health and family services secretary, Adam Meier, says the state looks forward to making its case in federal appeals court and later to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

The appeal stems from a ruling by Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., that blocked requirements for “able bodied” adults in Arkansas and Kentucky under which Medicaid recipients either had to work, study, volunteer, or perform other “community engagement” activities.

The Justice Department filed notice appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Arkansas also appealed.

