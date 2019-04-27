0 Shares

Kevin Cook

1962-2019

Kevin Cook, age 56 of Chalybeate, KY, departed this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Bowling Green, KY. The St. Louis, MO native was born on December 22, 1962 to O.W. and Judy Cook, of Smiths Grove and was married to Pam Kinser Cook, who also survives.

Kevin was self employeed.

Besides his parents and his wife Kevin is survived by a stepson, Bobby Beckner (Cindy); a stepdaughter, Dena Beckner; four brothers, Gregory Cook (Yolanda), Darcy Cook (Debbie), Larry Cook (Crystal) and David Cook; one sister, Robin Tyree (Craig); five step grandchildren and one step great grandchild.

Interment will be at Kinser Cemetery.

VISITATION

10 AM – 1:30 PM

Monday, April 29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2 PM, Monday, April 29, 2019

Kinser Cemetery