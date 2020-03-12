0 Shares

Kevin “Cub” Basil, age 47, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on October 16, 1972 to the late Rev. Wayne Basil and Anna Basil, who survives.

Kevin was a former truck driver, and currently worked for Madison’s Flowers. He graduated from Edmonson County High School Class of 1991, and was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory— two brothers, Darrell Basil (Jeannie) of Bowling Green and Tim Basil (Lisa) of Brownsville; two nephews, Alex Basil and Tyler Basil; one niece, Jhonna Basil and a great niece, McKenzie Basil.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Poplar Spring Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Anthony Madison, P.O. Box 390, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

12—8 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9—11 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

