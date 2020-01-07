0 Shares

Kevin D. Gearlds,65, of Tompkinsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at The Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born on October 24, 1954, the son of the late William “Stack” Edward and Vivian Arlene (Proffitt) Gearlds. He was a member of the Flippin Church of Christ. Kevin owned and operated Gearlds Propane and Radiator Shop until he retired in 2019. He was an avid golfer, a jack of all trades, a great source of trivial knowledge and was a member of the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

He is survived by three sisters, Diana Jewell of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Denise Long (Dennis) of Lewisport, Kentucky and Debbie Murray(Charles) of Gamaliel, Kentucky; two brothers, Gary Gearlds of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky and Michael Gearlds(Linda) of Lafayette, Tennessee; eleven nieces and nephews; seventeen great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with burial in the Memorial Lawn. Brian Fox will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Thursday morning January 9, 2020, from 7:00 am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kevin at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home

Related