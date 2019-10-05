KHSAA ADOPTS NEW POLICY, PARENTS COULD BE PROHIBITED FROM WATCHING GAMES

0 Shares

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has adopted a new policy addressing unsportsmanlike conduct by spectators and has the power to keep parents from watching future games, according to a Kentucky Today report.

In the policy, any adult spectator who is removed by school administrators or by law enforcement for unsportsmanlike conduct will be suspended from attending, at minimum, the next contest at that level of competition, and any contests in the meantime, according to the new policy.

Because of an alarming number of incidents involving fans and referees at high school sporting events in the past year, the KHSAA is facing a shortage of referees. The unruly behavior from parents and spectators is attributed to much of the problems, said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

There were 313 fewer officials registered with the KHSAA in 2018 than in 2012, according to data from the KHSAA.

The new policy could ban parents or fans from future games for acting inappropriately.

A month ago a referee was attacked by a coach after an AAU tournament game in Paducah. He was arrested for assault.