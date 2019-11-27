0 Shares

Kimberly Michelle Johnson, 38, of Ollie passed away at 5:23 PM Nov. 26, 2019 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Rodney Meredith of Anneta, who survives and the late Gayle Newton Meredith. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Meredith; and her step father, Bill Meredith.

Surviving in addition to her father are two sons, Tyler Johnson and Gavin Johnson and their father, James Johnson all of Mammoth Cave; a brother, Allen Meredith of Sweeden; two step brothers, Adam Meredith and Jesse Meredith (Kim) both of Hardyville; a step sister, Ivory Flynn of Anneta; a niece, Sabrina Williams (Andy) of Livingston, TN; a nephew, Isaac Meredith of Brownsville; two great nephews, Dallas and Brayden Williams; several step nieces and nephews; and several special cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cove Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.

