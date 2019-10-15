Kirkpatrick receives recognition for City Governance Accreditation

26 Shares

A Glasgow City Council representative recently received recognition for completing courses in city government.

According to a press release from Glasgow City Hall, Marna Kirkpatrick recently received the honors for completing two levels of City Governance Accreditation. The course is through Kentucky League of Cities.

The press release says the achievement allows Kirkpatrick to represent citizens in a “manner of high standards.”

Kirkpatrick is also the only member on the Glasgow City Council with this accomplishment.