0 Shares

Krista Lynn Vincent, 23, passed away at 4:45 PM Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Smiths Grove.

The Warren County native was was a graduate of Lighthouse Academy and a stay-at-home mom. She was a daughter of Lee Crowder and Lynda R. Vincent Crowder of Smiths Grove, who survive. She was preceded in death by father, Harold Crowder; grandparents, Carolyn Crowder, Etnie Vincent, Goldie Torrence and Myrtle Hayse; two cousins, G.W. Vincent and Brandon Grider; and a special friend, Aaron Wingfield.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two daughters, Jaylee Renea Vincent and Jocelynn Faith Vincent both of Smiths Grove; her companion, Cody Long of Smiths Grove; three brothers, Austin Vincent, Derek Crowder and Dillion Crowder all of Smiths Grove; two sisters, Annie Cardwell of Smiths Grove and Natasha Crowder of Brownsville; maternal grandparents, Haskell and Geraldine Torrence Vincent; paternal grandfather, Charles Crowder of Brownsville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Monday.