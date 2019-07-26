0 Shares

Kristie Marie Hendricks, 49, of Park City, KY died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born October 9, 1969 she was the daughter of James Edward Smith of Center, KY and Henrietta Garner Smith of Glasgow. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved taking trips in the semi. She was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Sam Hendricks; 5 children Emmalee Smith of Texas, Christopher Jessee of Edmonton, Bethany Lickteig of Edmonton, Christopher Hendricks and Katrina Hendricks both of Indiana; 4 grandchildren Xavier “Bug” Lickteig, Thomas “Tom Tom” Lickteig, Logan “Logi Bear” Lickteig and Colten Hendricks; 2 brothers Wesley Smith (Debra) of Glasgow and Donnie Smith (June) of Cave City; 5 nieces and nephews also survive.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:00pm until 4:00pm at the Coral Hill Baptist Church. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home assisting family with the service.