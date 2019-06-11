KSP arrest Burkesville man after traffic stop

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police say they were on patrol Sunday on KY 1880, six miles east of Burkesville, when a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Dodge Caliber for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Charles Dyer, 46, of Burkesville, was arrested and charged with disregarding a stop sign; failure to wear a seatbelt; failure to maintain insurance, first offense; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; DUI, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Dyer was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.