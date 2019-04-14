KSP ARREST CLINTON COUNTY WOMAN FOR TRAFFICKING METH

5 Shares

Albany, Ky. (April 12, 2018) – On April 11th, 2019 Trooper Jordan Carter received information about a subject trafficking methamphetamine out of a residence on KY 1576, 4 miles west of Albany. Tpr. Carter and Clinton County Deputy Chris McGuffin went to the residence and made contact with 33 year old Sharla Brown of Albany. Consent to search the residence was given resulting in units locating glass bongs, digital scales, several small clear baggies, and methamphetamine. Brown was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense > or = 2 gms methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance endangerment to child, 4th degree. Brown was lodged in the Clinton County jail.