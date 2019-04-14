WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KSP ARREST CLINTON COUNTY WOMAN FOR TRAFFICKING METH

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share5
5 Shares

Albany, Ky. (April 12, 2018) – On April 11th, 2019 Trooper Jordan Carter received information about a subject trafficking methamphetamine out of a residence on KY 1576, 4 miles west of Albany. Tpr. Carter and Clinton County Deputy Chris McGuffin went to the residence and made contact with 33 year old Sharla Brown of Albany.  Consent to search the residence was given resulting in units locating glass bongs, digital scales, several small clear baggies, and methamphetamine. Brown was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense > or = 2 gms methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance endangerment to child, 4th degree. Brown was lodged in the Clinton County jail.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.