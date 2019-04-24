KSP ARREST FIVE PEOPLE IN EDMONTON ON DRUG RELATED CHARGES

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police Post 15 assisted the Metcalfe County Sheriffs Department in several joint investigations which led to

the Metcalfe County Grand Jury returning sealed indictments.

On April 22nd, 2019, units arrested Barbara Brown age 68 of Knob Lick, Jeff Basil age 56 of

Edmonton, and Dalton Ennis age 63 of Knob were charged with Trafficking in a

controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense > or 2 grams (drug unspecified).

Ruby Taylor, age 34 of Columbia and Jeffrey Campbell, age 44 of Columbia were

arrested and charged with trafficking in a control substance 1st degree 1st

offense > or 2 grams (methamphetamine). All subjects were lodged in the Barren

County Detention Center.