KSP arrest man after interstate traffic stop

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police say they arrested a man Sunday after a traffic stop.

Police say 35-year-old Barry Adams, of Louisville, was arrested after police found drugs in his car. Adams was stopped near mile marker 28 on Interstate 65 southbound.

Police say Adams was in possession of a handgun, 50 Hydrocodone pills, two grams of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia items. Police also confiscated around $3,300.

Adams is charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substances, second or greater offense (less than four grams of cocaine); first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and a number of other traffic violations.

Adams was lodged in the Warren County Jail.