KSP arrest woman after Monday traffic stop

Kentucky State Police have arrested a woman after a traffic stop earlier this week.

Kentucky State Police say a trooper was on routine patrol Monday in Russell Springs when he initiated a traffic stop on KY 430 on a 2002 Mercury.

Police searched the vehicle and located a pill grinder and prescription medications.

The driver Edythe Long was arrested and charged with failure to maintain insurance, first offense; DUI, second offense; having no operator’s license; second degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.