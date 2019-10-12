KSP Charges Kenton Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

2 Shares

Erlanger, Ky. (October 10, 2019) — On October 09, 2019, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Kevin R. Master, 26, on charges related to unlawful possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Master was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor was discovered in an international shipment addressed to Erlanger, Kentucky.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Erlanger on October 9, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Master is currently charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Master was lodged in the Kenton County Detention Center.