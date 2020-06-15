KSP continues to deny records request in Marr case due to ‘ongoing investigation’

7 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – After two months of unanswered questions, Kentucky State Police continues to “investigate” the death of a Glasgow man who died while in police custody.

Jeremy S. Marr, 35, died April 14 after Glasgow Police apprehended him following a purported burglary.

A video later surfaced that shows Marr on the ground in handcuffs while three Glasgow Police officers stand over him. One officer appears to kick Marr repeatedly.

WCLU News requested several items in connection to Marr’s death, but Kentucky State Police said those items would not be released because the investigation remains open. Click here to access that letter.

An unidentified KSP employee told WCLU News in a phone call Monday that the investigation would likely remain open for several months because KSP likes to be “extra cautious” regarding death investigations – especially those involving an in-custody death.

That employee also said he recommended calling back in July and each month thereafter to discover if the case has been closed.

Marr’s family continues to seek answers in connection to his death. Peaceful protests on Glasgow’s Square have consistently included signage that refers to Marr’s death and the desire for justice.

WCLU News will continue to follow this story as more developments are made available.

