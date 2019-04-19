KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARREST CAMPBELLSVILLE MAN ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

0 Shares

On Wednesday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William C. Edwards, 29, on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Edwards was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect possessing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Campbellsville on April 17, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Edwards is currently charged with forty counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Taylor County Jail.