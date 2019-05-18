WCLU

KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARREST SHEPERDSVILLE MAN FOR CHILD PORN

Shepherdsville, Ky. (May 16, 2019)  On May 16, 2019, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Richard A. Wilkerson, 28, on charges related to prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Wilkerson was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Shepherdsville on May 16, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Wilkerson is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

