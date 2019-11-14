KSP identifies body in Larue County death investigation

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police has identified a third body from a July death investigation.

Authorities responded to a home in Larue County along River Road July 22 after a shooting incident. Identities of two bodies were withheld until an autopsy was performed. Those bodies were later identified as Nicole Murray, 39, of New Haven, and Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville. Police say Wilson was found dismembered in a freezer.

Murray was a victim of a domestic situation, police said in a news release. She was shot twice and died at the River Road home. The suspect notified a family member and confessed to killing Murray and Wilson before taking his own life. The suspect has been identified as Michael Murray, 40, of Louisville.

Through investigation, Louisville Metro Police and KSP determined Wilson was murdered at 6004 Ashby Lane in Louisville sometime before the July incident.

Related