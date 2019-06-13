KSP investigate collision, one in hospital

0 Shares

A collision in Rockfield, a community about six miles southwest of Bowling Green, has left one man in the hospital.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 says they received a call for service from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department yesterday around 1:30 in the afternoon for an apparent two-vehicle injury collision. The collision occurred on US 68, near the intersection of Stamps Road.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that James Embry, 41, of Morgantown, was operating a 2006 Mack brand dump truck traveling eastbound on US 68 near the Logan County line. According to police, Embry pulled onto US 68 from Stamps Road when a 2004 International service truck hit Embry’s dump truck. Blake Jones, 23, of Bowling Green, was driving the other truck.

Jones was flown via medical helicopter to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition. Embry refused medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say no further information is available.