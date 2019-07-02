KSP investigate crash in Liberty

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police are investigating a single vehicle injury collision. Authorities say the accident occurred about 10 miles east of Liberty on KY-70 Monday morning.

Police say 23-year-old Trevor Dowell, of Tateville, KY, was operating a 2000 Western Star tractor-trailer when he dropped off the side of a curved portion of roadway. Police say the load shifted causing the semi to strike a culvert and overturn.

Dowell was transported to Lake Cumberland Hospital in Somerset with non-life threating injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.