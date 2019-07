0 Shares

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a single vehicle injury collision in Russell Springs. The accident occurred Thursday around 9:21 p.m. eight miles south of Russell Springs on Kentucky Highway 379.

Police say 62-year-old Ellen Moore of Jamestown was operating a 2005 Nissan when she hit a calf in the roadway. Moore was wearing her seat belt.

Moore was taken to the Russell County Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.