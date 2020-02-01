KSP Investigates Fatal Collision In Grayson Co.

0 Shares

Leitchfield, KY. (January 31, 2020) – Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in Grayson Co. Friday morning. On January 31, 2020 at approximately 8:11 A.M. CT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a two-vehicle collision near the 2600 block of Beaver Dam Road in Grayson County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Tanner B. Edwards (16) of Leitchfield was traveling west on Beaver Dam Road in a 2008 Toyota Rav 4. Martin L. Whobrey (58) of Leitchfield was traveling east on Beaver Dam Road in a 2007 GMC pickup truck. Due to the wet road conditions, Edwards lost control of the vehicle he was operating and crossed the center-line and into the path of Whobrey’s vehicle.

Whobrey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. Edwards and his passenger, Hunter Hodges (16) of Leitchfield, were transported to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The affected portion of Beaver Dam Road was closed in order allow troopers to investigate the collision. KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County EMS and Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The collision is still under investigation by Trooper/Reconstructionist Kevin Dreisbach.

