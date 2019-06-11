KSP investigates Sunday accident on Cumberland Parkway

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police is investigating a single vehicle injury collision that occurred on Sunday, four miles east of Edmonton, on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

Terry Taylor, 59, of Campbellsville, was driving a 1998 Ford Church van east bound on the Cumberland Parkway when a back tire blew out. According to police, Taylor lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn several times.

EMS transported six occupants to TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow. Some passengers were wearing seatbelts while others were not, according to KSP.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by Metcalfe County Fire and EMS.