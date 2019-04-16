WCLU

KSP INVESTIGATING A SINGLE VEHICLE INJURY COLLISON

by

Washington County, KY (April 15, 2019)  Kentucky State Trooper Weston Sullivan is investigating a single vehicle injury collision that occurred on April 14, at approximately 11:36 in the morning on Gordon Ford Lane in Willisburg, Ky.  

William Keeling, age 51 of Springfield, was operating a 1986 Honda Motorcycle, east bound on Gordon Ford Lane when he hydroplaned, lost control and left the roadway. Keeling was transported by EMS to Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Sullivan was assisted on the scene by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Willisburg Fire and Rescue. 

