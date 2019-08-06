KSP investigating accident in Springfield

0 Shares

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Sunday near Springfield.

Police say 21-year-old Alyssa Baker was driving a 2008 Nissan passenger car when she entered a curve and ran off the right shoulder of the roadway. Baker also hit a ditch and overturned several times.

According to police, Baker was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to SpringView Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Springfield is about 73 miles northeast of Glasgow.