KSP investigating deadly fire in Butler County

0 Shares

Police say a residential fire in Butler County turned deadly Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Post responded to a residential fire at 266 Granny’s Rockhouse Road in Butler County. Police say multiple fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Officials say an unidentified person was found dead in the residence. The body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office and an autopsy is pending. Police say they do not believe the fire was a result of foul play.

Police continue to investigate.