KSP investigating deaths of 3 in Larue County home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found after officers responded to a report of shots being fired.
News outlets report police arrived at the scene in LaRue County on Monday to find a home fully engulfed in flames.
Trooper Peter Binkley says a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the property. When the flames were extinguished, another victim was found.
Trooper Scotty Sharp said authorities discovered a third person dead on the property, and that discovery led officers to contact police in Louisville. Police said a second crime scene is being investigated at a location in Jefferson County. That site is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the LaRue County home.
The cause of the fire and the victims’ names haven’t been released.
