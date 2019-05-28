KSP investigating fatal collision, two dead

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday, some five miles east of Springfield, Kentucky on US HWY 150.

Police determined 39-year-old John Bailey, of Harrodsburg, was operating a 1999 Harley Davidson eastbound on US 150 when he attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone. Bailey struck a 2007 Jeep that had slowed to make a turn. 59-year-old Warren Purdom, of Springfield, was driving the Jeep.

Bailey, along with a passenger Amanda Bailey, 41, of Harrodsburg, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Purdom was transported to Ephriam McDowell Hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Three passengers were in Purdom’s vehicle. According to police, they were transported by private vehicle to the hospital, where they were later released.