WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KSP investigating fatal collision, two dead

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred Saturday, some five miles east of Springfield, Kentucky on US HWY 150.

Police determined 39-year-old John Bailey, of Harrodsburg, was operating a 1999 Harley Davidson eastbound on US 150 when he attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone.  Bailey struck a 2007 Jeep that had slowed to make a turn. 59-year-old Warren Purdom, of Springfield, was driving the Jeep.

Bailey, along with a passenger Amanda Bailey, 41, of Harrodsburg, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Purdom was transported to Ephriam McDowell Hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Three passengers were in Purdom’s vehicle. According to police, they were transported by private vehicle to the hospital, where they were later released.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.