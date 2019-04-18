WCLU

KSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN RUSSELL SPRINGS AREA

Kentucky State Trooper Jonathan Carlock is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred Tuesday at approximately 9:41 a.m. five miles north of Russell Springs on US-127.

Walter R. Parsons, age 59 of Stanford, was operating a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke when he dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, over corrected, struck an embankment, and overturned several times. Parsons was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to the Russell County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a press release from Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Carlock was assisted at the scene by Trooper Martin Wesley, Russell County EMS and the Russell County Sheriff’s Department.

