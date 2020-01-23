KSP investigating Lebanon accident involving fatality

0 Shares

LEBANON, Ky. – A Kentucky man is dead following a fatal accident Wednesday morning. Kentucky State Police responded to a collision along Veterans Memorial Highway in Lebanon around 1:41 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates 29-year-old Richard Spalding, of Loretto, was driving a truck southbound on Veterans Memorial Highway. Police say Spalding crossed into the path of a semi-truck for an unknown reason. The vehicles collided in a head-on manner. 62-year-old Jeffrey Canada, of Milltown, Ind., was driving the semi-truck.

The roadway was closed for several hours, a KSP news release said. An accident reconstruction occurs anytime a fatal collision occurs.

Spalding was discovered wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Canada was not wearing a seatbelt. He was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries.

