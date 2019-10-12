KSP Post 14 Death Investigation at Carter County Detention Center

4 Shares

GRAYSON, Ky. (October 4, 2019) – On October 3, 2019, The Kentucky State Police, Ashland Post, was contacted by the Carter County Detention Center concerning the death of a federal inmate. William Pulliam, age 65, was found deceased in his cell on Thursday evening. Cellmates and jail staff attempted to revive Pulliam until Carter County EMS arrived. EMS continued resuscitation attempts but were ultimately unsuccessful. Investigators do not suspect criminal activity played at role in Pulliam’s death and an autopsy is scheduled for today.

This case remains under investigation by Detective Jeff Kelley, was assisted on scene by Carter County EMS and the Carter County Coroner’s Office.