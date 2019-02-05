WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KSP POST 15 TO CONDUCT TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland counties.

Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts.

These safety checkpoints will be conducted in various locations throughout the Post 15 area experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death compared to relatively low safety restraint usage ratio.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.