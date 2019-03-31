Logo


KSP POST 3 IN BOWLING GREEN CONDUCT TRAFFIC STOP AND ARREST MICHIGAN MAN

on 03/31/2019
Munfordville, KY (March 30, 2019)- On Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:47 PM, Trooper Jerrod Lewis, of Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, conducted a traffic stop near the 66 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound. Trooper Lewis came into contact with Jeff West (52) of Rapid City, Michigan.

Through investigation, Trooper Lewis discovered West was in possession of nearly 2 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana liquid extract, and other drug paraphernalia. A quantity of cash was also seized.

Jeff West was arrested and lodged in the Hart County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

1.) Trafficking Marijuana (less than 5 pounds)
2.) Drug Paraphernalia (possess)
3.) Other miscellaneous traffic offenses

The case is being led by Trooper Lewis. He was assisted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Munfordville City Police Department, and troopers with KSP Post 3. No further information is available for release at this time.

