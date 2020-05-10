KSP Post 3 Requests Assistance Locating a Stolen Vehicle

0 Shares

Bowling Green, KY (May 8, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green is investigating the theft of a pickup truck that took place during the early morning hours of May 7, 2020.

Kentucky State Police received a report that a 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty Diesel 4 x 4 Crew Cab pickup truck with FX4 Off-Road and Lariat trim packages was stolen from the front parking lot of BG Tire located at 1046 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green. The Ford pickup is gray in color with a dark gray trim strip bordering the undercarriage. The truck is equipped with Thunder MT all-terrain tires, a Bobcat front vanity license plate, and has damage to the rear passenger side fender flare and driver side “A” pillar grab handle trim.

If you have information about this crime or know the whereabouts of this truck, please call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

Related