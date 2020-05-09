KSP recover over $1 million in ecstasy after pursuit, car driving over 125 MPH

4 Shares

Kentucky State Police recovered over $1 million worth of MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstacy or molly, inside a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along Interstate 6 on May 7, 2020.

(PHOTO: Kentucky State Police)

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A vehicle driving at excessive speed along Interstate 65 Thursday was discovered to have a substantial amount of drugs inside.

Kentucky State Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang was observed driving over 125 mph near mile marker 55 of Interstate 65. That vehicle began to flee when the police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Police pursued the car for two miles before the operator exited the interstate at exit 58. The driver later lost control of the car and ran off the roadway near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Kentucky 218.

Two people in the car began to flee on foot, a news release said. Police identified those people as Robert Ford, 26, of Atlanta, and Cortez Woodruff, 27, of Fairburn, Ga.

Kristin Summerour, of Fairburn, Ga., was also in the car.

Troopers located approximately 18 lbs of suspected MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstasy or molly, inside the car. The drugs have an estimated street value of over $1.2 million, police say.

Ford was charged with speeding 26 mph or more, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), and first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

Woodruff was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, and resisting arrest. Semmerour was also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

The suspects were lodged at the Hart County Jail.

