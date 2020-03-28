KSP Requests Assistance in Locating Missing Juvenile

0 Shares

Fairview, KY (Todd County) – The Kentucky State Police is currently attempting to locate a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Kelsie Lee Unser, of Fairview, KY, was last seen on Friday, March 27, 2020, at approximately 2:20 p.m. in Todd County.

Kelsie is a white female, 5’6” tall, approximately 228 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt with “Pink” written on it, and carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Kelsi Lee Unser is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

