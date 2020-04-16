KSP search for missing Hart County woman

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police say Jeana Jewell went missing Monday, April 13, 2020 near her residence in Horse Cave.

(Jeana Jewell via Kentucky State Police)

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A Hart County woman is missing.

Kentucky State Police say Jeana D. Jewell, 35, of Horse Cave was last seen Monday in Horse Cave near her residence located along Walker Stewart Road.

Jewell is described as a white female who is 5-feet 4-inches and weighs approximately 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jewell was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt near her residence.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (270) 782-2010.

