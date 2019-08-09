KSP searching for escaped inmate in Elizabethtown

0 Shares

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police are investigating an inmate walk-off incident reported in Elizabethtown Thursday.

Police say they were notified shortly after 12:32 p.m. Thursday that 22-year-old Jordan L. Geary of Louisville walked away from the Substance Abuse Program building in Hardin County.

Preliminary investigation revealed Geary walked away from a group of inmates walking between a dormitory and classroom building. Police searched the area but were unable to locate Geary.

Geary is a white male. He is 5 feet, 8 inches and 150 pounds. Geary has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and no shirt.

Geary was recently transferred to the Hardin County Detention Center from Jefferson County on a parole violation.

Police say if anyone has any information to contact their local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police.