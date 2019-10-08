KSP searching for escaped Muhlenberg Co. inmate

0 Shares

Police say Thomas R. Vaught walked away from a work release Monday night and stole a truck. Vaught was last seen at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center. Photo by Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

KSP says 44-year-old Thomas R. Vaught, of Central City, Ky., walked away from a work release between 9:10 and 9:35 p.m. Monday.

Vaught is a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6-foot 1-inch and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with Muhlenberg County Detention Center identification on the back. Vaught was also wearing orange pants.

Police say Vaught left the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center after stealing a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck has a tool box and diesel tank in its bed. The front of the vehicle has a University of Kentucky plate and the rear of the truck bares an official license plate. Police did not indicate what the license plate identification letters or numbers are.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, you’re urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.

Police say callers may remain anonymous.