KSP searching for missing northern Kentucky woman

0 Shares

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. – Authorities in northern Kentucky are searching for a missing woman.

Kentucky State Police say Linda Johns, 35, was last seen Jan. 9 near New Liberty in Owen County. She is described as a white female. She is 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. Johns also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Johns’ family tells police she frequents Corinth, Union and Dry Ridge often.

Anyone with information regarding Johns’ disappearance is urged to contact KSP at (502) 532-6363.

Related