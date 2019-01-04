KSP TO MONITOR TRAFFIC WITH SAFETY CHECKPOINTS, BARREN AND HART LOCATIONS

Kentucky State Police Post 3 will have periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of its service area area in the upcoming months.
If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving.
The following safety points will be used over the course of the next few months in Barren County.
US 31W at the Edmonson Co Line
US 31W at the Hart Co Line
US 31W & KY 255 US
31E & Jack Turner Rd
US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)
KY 70 & KY 314
KY 70 & KY 255
KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)
KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd
KY 249, ½ mile south of Glasgow limits
KY 249 at the Monroe Co line
The following safety points will be used over the course of the next few months in Hart County.
US 31W, 1 mile North of Horse Cave
US 31W & KY 728
US 31W at Rowletts
US 31W (Main St) at Bridge St (north end of Green River Bridge)
US 31W at KY 1140
US 31E & Bunnell Crossing
US 31E near Green River Bridge
US 31E at KY 936
KY 218 & KY 1846
KY 218 & KY 335
KY 88 & KY 728
KY 88 & KY 1015
KY 357 (Hammonsville Rd) at KY 728 (Bacon Creek Rd)
