KSP TO MONITOR TRAFFIC WITH SAFETY CHECKPOINTS, BARREN AND HART LOCATIONS

on 04/01/2019 |

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police Post 3 will have periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of its service area area in the upcoming months.

If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving.

The following safety points will be used over the course of the next few months in Barren County.

US 31W at the Edmonson Co Line

US 31W at the Hart Co Line

US 31W & KY 255 US

31E & Jack Turner Rd

US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)

KY 70 & KY 314

KY 70 & KY 255

KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)

KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd

KY 249, ½ mile south of Glasgow limits

KY 249 at the Monroe Co line

The following safety points will be used over the course of the next few months in Hart County.

US 31W, 1 mile North of Horse Cave

US 31W & KY 728

US 31W at Rowletts

US 31W (Main St) at Bridge St (north end of Green River Bridge)

US 31W at KY 1140

US 31E & Bunnell Crossing

US 31E near Green River Bridge

US 31E at KY 936

KY 218 & KY 1846

KY 218 & KY 335

KY 88 & KY 728

KY 88 & KY 1015

KY 357 (Hammonsville Rd) at KY 728 (Bacon Creek Rd)