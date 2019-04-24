WCLU

KY BARBECUE TRUCK OWNER GOT BACKLASH FROM SELLING T-SHIRTS

The owner of a Kentucky barbecue food truck got more heat than he bargained for when he began selling T-shirts with the message “I support LGBTQ: Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ.”

Belle’s Smokin’ BBQ owner Jamie Smith told news outlets the backlash started with a Facebook post last week advertising the shirts. He says after a few hours, he began to get threatening calls.

Much of the backlash came after the Louisville Fairness Campaign shared the post on its Facebook page. The group fights discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Smith says he was making a play on words and meant no offense. The original post has been replaced with an apology.

Smith is still selling the shirts. He says he’s sold out now, but more are coming in.

 

