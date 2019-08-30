KY man arrested on child pornography charges

0 Shares

PERRYVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky man was arrested Thursday on possession of child pornography.

Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kenneth Ray Cook of Perryville was charged with 10 counts of unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Cook was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Perryville, Kentucky. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Cook was lodged in the Mercer County Detention Center.