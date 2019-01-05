WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

KY SOLDIER ARRESTED IN MURDER OF INDIANA TEEN

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A Kentucky soldier has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Indiana teenager.

Authorities announced Tuesday that 26-year-old military police Sgt. German Parra was arrested in Kentucky on charges including murder in the death of 16-year-old Xavier Weir. News outlets report authorities say the Fort Knox soldier is originally from Indianapolis.

They say Parra and a teenager accused Weir of robbing the teen’s brother and set up a fake drug deal last month to confront him. Video shows Parra and the teenager arriving at the scene and firing at a car carrying Weir. The teen was arrested shortly after and charged as an adult with murder. That arrest led authorities to Parra, who’s set to appear in court May 24.

It’s unclear if the teen or Parra have lawyers.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.