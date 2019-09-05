WCLU

KY STUDENTS CONTRACTS CHICKENPOX AFTER REFUSING VACCINE

WALTON, Ky. (AP) — The lawyer for a Kentucky high school student who wasn’t allowed to participate in school activities because he wasn’t vaccinated for chickenpox says his client has now contracted the illness.

Attorney Christopher Wiest of Covington told The Kentucky Enquirer that 18-year-old Jerome Kunkel came down with chickenpox last week. Wiest says Kunkel is “fine” and “a little itchy.”

After an outbreak, students who weren’t vaccinated were ordered to stay away from Our Lady of the Assumption Church school and activities.

Kunkel sued the Northern Kentucky Health Department, claiming the vaccine is against his religious beliefs, and others joined. A judge last month denied the request to return to activities.

Wiest said Tuesday about half his clients have contracted chickenpox since filing the case. He said he told parents that would be the quickest way to resolve the case.

